ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver put up a “short physical struggle” with deputies after a traffic stop that lead to the discovery of a stash of drugs, authorities said.

Deputies arrested a driver Tuesday in Alamo with a felony amount of narcotics in their vehicle, authorities said.

At 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department deputies tried to pull over a black 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe near Tower and El Gato roads in Alamo. Deputies followed the vehicle to a home and detained the driver after a short physical struggle, a news release from the sheriff’s department stated.

Deputies then discovered “a felony amount” of marijuana and THC cartridges in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call (956) 383-8114.