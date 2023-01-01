ESCOBARES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starr County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for the whereabouts of a man involved in a Sunday morning shooting.

The shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. at a residence on Pena Street in Escobares, according to Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene in response to shots being fired in the area. According to the sheriff’s office, several vehicles arrived at the residence for a gathering when a man carrying a rifle-style firearm in a gray pickup truck exited from the passenger seat.

The man began discharging the firearm several times, leaving three people injured and proceeded to drive off, deputies said.

The victims were taken to Starr County Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office added.

Anyone with information or whereabouts of the suspect should call the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 487-5571.