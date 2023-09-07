BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested Wednesday after several law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant on his home.

Cuachtemoc Trejo, 35, was arrested after he was suspected of housing and distributing narcotics.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, authorities found several types of drugs including three pounds of cocaine, 21 pounds of marijuana, and 473 grams of THC.

Law enforcement also recovered $16,356, a .38 special revolver and packaging materials used to distribute narcotics.

Trejo was arrested and charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery of controlled substance penalty groups, plus, delivery of marijuana.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with executing the search warrant.