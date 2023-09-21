RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies found three types of substances in his car, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Joshua Job Larralde was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, according to the Sheriff’s release.

He was stopped at the intersection of Reynaldo Gomez Drive and Sauz Street in Rio Grande City when deputies found crack cocaine, a meth pipe and cocaine in his car.

According to SCSO, the substances were in foil paper, a plastic bag and a paper towel.

Larralde was arrested and transported to the Starr County Detention Center.