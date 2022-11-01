HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities seized 71 pounds of cocaine and three firearms from a Harlingen residence, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office investigators, with the help of the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a felony warrant on the Harlingen home on Monday and arrested a man wanted by authorities, officials said.

The man’s identity had not been made public as of Tuesday morning.

“During the arrest, consent was given to search the residence,” a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Deputies discovered 71 pounds of cocaine and three firearms inside the residence. The drugs and firearms were seized.

The man was transported and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, where he is waiting for arraignment, the release stated.

An investigation of the case is ongoing.