HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday find a large amount of money.

Sheriff Eric Garza’s social media post said deputies stopped a Ford Mustang on the interchange of Interstate Highway 69 because it displayed an expired registration.

The man was asked by deputies for consent to search the vehicle, to which he agreed. After a thorough search by a Cameron County K-9 officer and his handler, they found $50,000.

The man was transported to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning but was released pending an investigation, said the sheriff’s office.

The currency was booked into evidence and an investigation is ongoing.