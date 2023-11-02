SALINENO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies in Starr County are searching for John Deere machinery that was stolen outside of Roma last month.

According to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, a 2016 John Deere 310L backhoe was reported stolen on Oct. 23 when rental contract ended.

The backhoe was last seen around Placido Road in Salineño on October 15.

SCSO say the backhoe has a numeric identifier on its right side with the numbers 165471.

Anyone with information on the equipment is asked to contact the Starr County Sheriffs Office at (956) 487-5571.