Deputies rescue cat trapped in car engine

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable deputies rescued a cat that was trapped in a car’s engine compartment, offering a reminder to residents to check their vehicles as the temperature drops.

According to a post by Cameron County Precinct 5, deputies heard a cat meowing as they passed a vehicle. They then discovered the cat under the hood of the car and safely removed it from the vehicle.

The driver was unaware that the cat was inside.

“With the colder weather approaching, please make sure to tap the hood of your vehicles,” the post stated. “Small critters hide under the hood to stay warm.”