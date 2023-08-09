WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several people have been detained after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department raided a game room in Weslaco.

A heavy presence of law enforcement was reported at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Mega Slots located on 5721 N. International Blvd. in Weslaco.

Chief Mario Lopez with the Hidalgo Sheriff’s Office said they executed the search warrant on Mega Slots after they received information of illegal activity.

“Currently, we are executing an evidentiary search warrant at this location. It’s preliminary. It’s still under investigation,” Lopez said.

A number of sheriff’s department patrol cars are still at the scene hours after the raid.