BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after officials say he took a woman’s car from her property after she didn’t pay him for the work.

Cameron County officials say Fernando Villarreal, 52, was arrested on Friday for unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

On Jan. 25, Cameron County deputies responded to a residence at the 700 block of Minnesota Avenue in reference to a vehicle being taken from the property, states a release from the sheriff’s office.

The woman told deputies that in December she had taken her vehicle to a mechanic, identified as Villarreal.

On Jan. 15, the woman told authorities she retrieved her vehicle from Villarreal’s shop located in Brownsville.

“On January 25, 2023, the victim received information that Villarreal had entered her property and taken her car without her consent,” Sheriff Eric Garza said in the release.

On the same day, deputies made contact with Villarreal who said, he took the car because the victim had not paid him for his service, according to the release.

Upon an investigation, sheriffs interviewed Villarreal and obtained a confession.

With the evidence obtained, investigators were able to secure an arrest warrant for Villarreal,” Garza said.

Villarreal was arrested on Feb. 10 and booked to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.