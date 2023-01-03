BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother with a switchblade at their parents’ residence.

Emilio Chavez Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the CCSO.

On Dec. 30, deputies responded to Valley Regional Medical Center in reference to a stabbing that happened on the 4200 block of Katrina Avenue in Brownsville. At the medical center, authorities made contact with Chavez’s brother, who had been stabbed.

According to the brother’s statement to deputies, he was gathering his belonging to leave his parents’ home when he noticed some of his items were missing and then confronted Chavez.

In response, Chavez “became irate” and “lunged” at the brother with a switchblade before stabbing him on the right arm, the sheriff’s office alleged.

Authorities went to the 4200 block of Katrina Avenue, where the alleged stabbing happened, and Chavez’s mother granted the deputies consent to enter the residence. Deputies found Chavez and the switchblade there, the sheriff’s office stated.

Three cylinder pipes used for crack cocaine were recovered at the scene, the sheriff’s office added.

Chavez was arrested and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.