BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was taken into custody after attempting to flee the scene of an accident, deputies said.

Edgar Castillo, 34, was arrested on Feb, 4 on charges of evading arrest on foot, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Deputies responded to call in reference to an accident at the intersection of Florencia Avenue and Delia Avenue and were advised the responsible party of the accident was attempting to flee the scene, the release stated.

Cameron County Dispatch later advised sheriffs the description of the man who had fled the scene on foot and the direction of travel, according to the release.

“Upon arrival, the deputy patrolled the area, he saw the male matching the description and advised him to stop walking,” Garza said in the release.

While the sheriff was getting off the unit, the man disregarded the commands given by the sheriff and fled causing a foot pursuit to follow, according to the release.

“After a short pursuit, the male suspect fell to the ground and the deputy was able to apprehend him,” Garza said in the release.

After apprehending Castillo, the sheriff drove back to the scene of the accident where the Texas Highway Patrol was conducting the investigation, the release stated.

Castillo was turned over to the Texas Highway Patrol for further questioning and later booked to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center by the highway patrol, according to the release.