BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man was arrested Sunday after breaking into an adult novelty store, deputies say.

Gabino Flores Jr., 24, was charged with burglary of a building after deputies received a call of a forced entry at Texx Adult Video.

Upon arrival, deputies observed damage to several doors of the building and a broken glass display case.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, while clearing the burglary scene, deputies found Flores hiding inside a restroom in possession of adult novelty toys and lubricants.

Video surveillance recovered from the scene observed Flores damaging the doors with a hammer, CCSO adds.

Flores was placed under arrest and transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.