SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan woman was found dead in her home Thursday morning, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced.

HCSO deputies responded to the 800 block of San Mateo Street in San Juan in reference to a call about a dead body.

Upon arrival, deputies found a dead woman inside the residence along with narcotics, HCSO stated in a press release.

Investigators and the Pharr Fire Department Hazardous Response Team conducted a test of the residence which came back positive for fentanyl.

A perimeter was established outside the property to prevent fentanyl exposure.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) was contacted to recover the fentanyl, the press release stated.

All deputies that entered the residence were decontaminated by the Pharr Fire Department as a precaution for fentanyl exposure.

The woman’s death has been classified as an equivocal death with pending autopsy results.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.