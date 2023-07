RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody on multiple counts of child sex-related crimes, authorities said.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday it assisted the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office in the execution of a search warrant on 29-year-old Oscar Cardona Jr at the 500 block of N. 9th Street in Raymondville.

WCSO stated he was taken into custody on multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.