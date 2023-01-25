BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old driver has been taken into custody after driving recklessly and without insurance or a license, deputies said.

Juan Emilio Galindo, 17, was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy noticed a orange Chevrolet Sonic driving at a high speed on Johnson Street, passing two vehicles in a no-passing zone and almost causing an accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He ran a stop sign on Roosevelt Street and disregarded a red light on the intersection of Hortencia and 28th Street,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The deputy proceeded to conduct a traffic stop after witnessing the alleged infractions, the sheriff’s office said.

“Upon making contact with the driver, he was identified as Juan Emilio Galindo,” Garza said in the release.

The deputy asked Galindo if there was any reason why he drove that way, Galindo replied “no,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies allege Galindo was driving uninsured and without a valid driver’s license.

Galindo was taken into custody and booked at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.