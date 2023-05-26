Leonel Valadez, 65, was reported missing on Friday, May 26. (Source: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Leonel Valadez, 65, was reported missing when deputies responded to a welfare check Friday morning on the 3400 block of Ebano Street.

His wife told authorities Valadez left the location and went northbound FM 1015 from Mile 12 North Road.

He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and grey sweatpants. He also has several medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, and takes insulin.

Additionally, Valadez has a pacemaker.

Anyone with information on Valadez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114 or the emergency line 911.