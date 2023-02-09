BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in connection to a vehicle that was taken from a Brownsville residence without the owner’s consent, authorities say.

Misael Guerrero, 37, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

On Wednesday, Cameron County Sheriff’s Investigators and Deputies executed an arrest warrant for Guerrero in Brownsville in connection to an accusation from early January, in which Guerrero was accused of taking a vehicle from a Brownsville home without consent on Jan. 17, according to the sheriff’s office.

After an investigation that consisted of “several witness statements that corroborated the initial (victim’s) report”, deputies confirmed Guerrero was the suspect in the case, according to a news release on Thursday.

He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.