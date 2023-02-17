BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office investigators and U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested four men and seized 157 pounds of marijuana Wednesday near Brownsville, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The men were identified as Juan Pablo Santiago, 17; Felipe Miguel Alfaro, 17; Magdiel Madai Molar, 21; and Luis Francisco Sustaita, 26.

The sheriff’s office said the men were caught crossing large bundles on Dockberry Road and Oklahoma Road.

Three bundles were seized and tested positive for marijuana, according to the sheriff’s news release.

157 pounds of marijuana seized on Dockberry Road and Oklahoma Road in Brownsville. Photo source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

They were charged with possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony and engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony, according to the sheriff.

The men were booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.