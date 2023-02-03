HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the aggravated robbery of a convenience store, deputies say.

Riley Ramos was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery after Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the La Mexico convenience store at the intersection of Bass Boulevard and the frontage road in Harlingen.

On Jan. 15, deputies learned that a male in his late teens wearing a black hoodie and a face mask had entered the store with a knife, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

According to deputies, Ramos demanded money from the clerk, who told the suspect she was calling the police. Ramos fled the scene shortly after.

A witness later provided crucial information, that the suspect fled in a four-door gray BMW. An investigation of the case revealed the gray BMW belonged to Ramos’s father.

On Thursday, investigators arrested Ramos and transported him to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.