Department of Homeland Security commemorates 400th mile of new border wall in McAllen

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Department of Homeland Security presented the 400th mile of the border wall on Thursday in McAllen.

This is only 400 miles of a total of 735 miles that have already been confirmed and funded by the Trump Administration, according to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

“Thank you all for joining us today to celebrate this historic occasion for American border security,” said Wolf. “Today we can confidently say that our border is more secure now than at any time in our history.”

Wolf stated that the number of immigrants flowing in has significantly decreased and there is $15 million secured by Trump’s administration.

However, he is anticipating an influx in immigration in the coming month.

“Legal immigration was trending up over this time last year, and if current trends hold October could likely be one of the highest months of crossing in sometime,” said Wolf.

Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan, addresses the advanced technology being used at the border.

Including the black coat of paint on the wall that Morgan says increases visibility on the wall and works with new artificial intelligence.

“They get an amazing amount of steel and concrete,” said Morgan. “The access road, integrated lighting, and state of the art technology that infuse artificial intelligence or machine learning into the systems.”

Morgan also explains the wall contributes to public health precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“And then COVID, as the secretary mentioned, look we had to shift quickly from an immigration enforcement posture to a public health posture because of COVID,” said Morgan.

This new portion of the wall stands at 32 feet on a levy in McAllen which, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representative Peter Perez, is expected to have a life time of 30 to 50 years.