Denny’s brings back Pumpkin Pecan Pancake breakfast

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In celebration of fall, Denny’s is bringing back its fan-favorites and adding some new autumn-inspired treats.

The limited-edition breakfast will feature its fall Spotlight Stack, pancakes made real with pumpkin and drizzled with a gooey pecan sauce, according to a press release.

Making its fall debut are the double chocolate pancake puppies tossed in powdered sugar and served with cream cheese icing.

Denny’s will also introduce its new pecan panookie, a warm chocolate chip cookie filled with molten chocolate with vanilla ice cream and topped with pecan pie sauce.