Democrats hope to eliminate student loan debt for one-third of Americans

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The amount of student loan debt in the United States is nearly two trillion dollars. For the majority of 2020, people were not required to pay their student loans that were held by the Department of Education.

People with student loan debt have the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to thank for that.

The CARES Act stopped monthly loan payments, called forbearance, through September 30, 2020. That was later extended to December 31, 2020, and then January 31, 2021 as the pandemic continued. The CARES Act also stopped the collection of defaulted loans during that same time period.

It was implemented to provide economic relief to Americans during the pandemic, especially those who were out of work. “This program is very sound because it particularly targets low income debtors,” said Teo Sepulveda, a professor of economics at South Texas College.

A little over 15 million Americans owe $10,000 or less on their student loans.

Data taken from studentaid.gov showing how many people owe different amounts of money on federal student aid loans.

So far, there hasn’t been a concrete timeline laid out, but after Joe Biden is inaugurated on Wednesday, members of his transition team have said Biden plans to extend that forbearance for some time.

On top of that, Democrats are hoping to wipe away at least $10,000 of student debt per person.

According to data from the Department of Education that you can find here, wiping away $10,000 of student loan debt would eliminate the total student loan debt owed by one-third of Americans.

Even if it won’t fully eliminate the debt for everyone, people who owe more than $10,000 would see “their principle would get smaller so they would finish paying faster,” added Sepulveda. “Or their monthly payment would be smaller.”

Extending the period forbearance should help the economy recover because having either a reduced bill or their entire debt wiped away would allow people to spend more money at shops and restaurants.

Wiping out $10,000 of debt could have a big impact on the Rio Grande Valley.

“A lot of people in the valley, their student debt is around $10,000,” said Sepulveda. “A little bit above, a little bit below, so most of that debt will be wiped out after that passes.”

For those that don’t have their debt wiped completely away, there are Income Driven Repayment programs that your payments more manageable. You can find out if you qualify for one of these plans on the Department of Education website here.

“They allow us to pay according to our income, so when our incomes drop, we don’t have to pay the regular monthly payments. We only have to pay according to our income,” said Sepulveda.