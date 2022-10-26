EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Michelle Vallejo, the Democratic congressional candidate for the 15th district, cast her early voting ballot on Monday in Edinburg.

Vallejo wasted no time voting at the Hidalgo County Elections Department annex building.

Vallejo is running to represent Texas’ District 15 and encouraged everyone to vote early or on election day.

“Our voice, our vote is probably the most powerful in the entire country because we can determine not only our local political landscape but we could affect the house majority. This is a way to make decisions nationwide that will impact everybody in the country and it’s so beautiful to be in this moment with my community.”

Vallejo is challenging Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz.