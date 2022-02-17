HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The primary elections are less than two weeks away and voters have already cast their ballots as early voting is underway. One high-profile race is that of Hidalgo County Judge.

ValleyCentral spoke one on one with each candidate on the Democratic ticket.

Incumbent Richard Cortez said he is please with his work over the past four years, but added there is still work to be done. For Cortez, his priorities include reducing the poverty rate in the county.

“We have to gain the public trust so that we can attract investment to come to this county so that we can create the jobs and the opportunities that we need to do,” Cortez said.

But in order to create more jobs former Hidalgo County Democratic Chair Norma Ramirez said it all comes down to reducing the tax rate.

“In order for us to be competitive and bring down good business investments we’ve got to make sure that these investors will look at our tax rate,” Ramirez said. “If the tax rate is high there is no business for them to come down here.”

Ramirez said another key issue in Hidalgo County is flooding and she has a plan to prevent future flooding.

“Issues with drainage take a long time to dig and run the water and take it away but we can do a lot of these holding lagoons or holding water retentions,” Ramirez said.

McAllen City Commissioner Tania Ramirez said her focus is not only on these key issues but also on bringing the county together.

“We don’t have a united county when it comes to our county, we need to unify all of the 22 cities. That way we can all work together for the betterment of Hidalgo [County] and also the region,” Ramirez said. ” My only interest is getting our community back on track and making sure that we are being competitive with other counties.”

The winner of this primary will face off with the winner of the Republican Primary.