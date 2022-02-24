HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The primary elections are less than a week away and the candidates for Texas State Senator 27th District are hoping to earn the seat of Senator Eddie Lucio Jr.

Senator Lucio Jr. has served the 27th district since 1991 but announced his retirement last November.

Alex Dominguez, State Representative for District 37, attorney, and former educator said education is a priority.

“I believe strongly that we have way too many educators, teachers, who are not respected, they’re not valued. We have a huge number of turnover already and another 66% according to a very recent study, saying that they are considering leaving the profession. We need to do more as a state to invest,” said Dominguez.

Dominguez said as co-author of House Bill 3 in the 86th session, educators were given a pay increase but said they need more.

In addition, Dominguez said educators need flexibility in the material they teach.

Sara Stapleton-Barrera is an attorney and explained that one focus is term limits.

“Only when we have ethics in government is when we can make substantial change. When it comes to stuff that we actually need. Teachers pay raises, an up in our education, healthcare, infrastructure. I mean these are the things that matter, and they haven’t changed for so long,” she said.

Stapleton-Barrera said she will ensure there is representation for the people of South Texas and will make those voices heard.

Morgan LaMantia is an attorney for her family business and said education and training are a priority.

“We also need to make job creation a priority because we are the future of Texas and if we educate our students, if we train our workforce and if we make strategic investments, we can have a kind of economy that supports those high paying jobs in growing industries,” said LaMantia.

She explained that proper training and education can provide jobs in space exploration, renewable energy, international trade, and modern agriculture but said she will also focus on expanding Medicaid.

Salomon Torres, a business owner, said his 27 years of work in public policy gives him an understanding of the needs in the area.

“My focus in this whole campaign has been on how we’re going to improve the health of our population that has a lot of repercussions. If you improve the health population, you improve our ability to handle the next epidemic or next health crisis better,” Torres said.

He said healthcare is a frustrating problem for policymakers and for the medical profession and he will make prevention a priority.

Primary elections are scheduled for March 1, 2022.