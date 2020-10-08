Delta to cause more coastal flooding on South Padre Island

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Hurricane Delta is moving through the Gulf of Mexico as a category 2 storm with 100 mph winds.

What we will see in the Rio Grande Valley will be coastal flooding, dangerous rip currents, high surf. Therefore, the National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a coastal flood warning until Friday morning at 7 am. Also, a high surf advisory will be in effect until 7 pm Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, structural damage to buildings may occur. As of Thursday morning Gulf water is crossing public beach access points, closing State Highway 100 from Beach Access #4 northward.

Expect water crossing Gulf Blvd. with more than 1 ft. of water depth.

Conditions will start improving late Friday into Saturday.