Dell donates Google Chromebooks to VIDA

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA) said the Dell Computer Company donated 75 Chromebooks to them and other organizations.

According to VIDA’s news release, they are part of a collaboration spearheaded by RGV Focus, Educate Texas, and Communities Foundation of Texas.

The collaboration shares a common vision and aligns resources for students from Pre-K to 12th grade and through college.

The goal is to improve the quality of life through education in the Rio Grande Valley.

On May 26 the RGV Focus executive director and a representative from Dell will distribute the Chromebooks to VIDA students at their offices in Mercedes.

The drive-by event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“The transition from in-person learning to virtual brought about by the coronavirus pandemic became a barrier to so many of our VIDA participants. Our goal is to help our participants overcome the overwhelming barriers they continually face so that they can successfully graduate with a credential in a demand occupation from one of our local institutions of higher education. The donation from Dell through RGV Focus will help bridge the digital divide and close the gap which many of our participants are struggling to meet. Thank you RGV Focus and Dell!” said Irma Garcia, VIDA Compliance and Program Services Manager.

For more information about VIDA and RGV Focus call 956-903-1900 or 1-800-478-1770.