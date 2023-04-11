EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Delays continue for the opening of the new Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg.

ValleyCentral spoke with Estella G. Lopez who is 95 years old and she has seen a lot of changes in this part of town.

Lopez says she has worked near the Hidalgo County Courthouse for nearly 70 years. She is hoping the new courthouse will be open soon.

“They find something wrong with it every day. It’s leaking, it’s doing so many things,” Lopez said. “I wish it was done by now and ready to, where we can go in and start working.”

The new addition was supposed to open January. Issues like a leaking roof pushed the grand opening date back.

“We have some issues with the roof. We have some issues with negative pressure. We have some issues with the windows among other smaller things,” Cortez explains.

A Houston engineering firm says they are working with the county to put together a comprehensive damage assessment.

Cortez says when the consultants finish their comprehensive report, we’ll have a better idea on the opening date.

Cortez went on to say the county is hopeful the problems in the new courthouse are fixable.