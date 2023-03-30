MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a man accused of flashing a handgun at a group in downtown McAllen a year and one day after he was arrested for the same charge in the same place.

March 24, 2023

On March 24, Brian Guerra was arrested on charges of deadly conduct, Hidalgo County records indicate.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, at 2:15 a.m. Friday, outside the McAllen downtown bar district, Guerra was standing near some cars with a group of men as another group approached to get into their vehicles.

At that time, Guerra allegedly asked the men if they wanted to fight and revealed a handgun as he walked toward them.

“Guerra then grabbed the handgun and racked the slide several times in an attempt to load a round into the chamber,” the complaint stated.

A victim of the incident said he feared Guerra would shoot him as they began to fight. The victim also stated Guerra ran into his gray Camaro and left the area as police attempted to arrest him.

March 23, 2022

Brian Guerra 2022 mugshot/Hidalgo County jail records

Guerra’s criminal history revealed that on March 23, 2022, he was arrested for deadly conduct and unlawful carrying of a weapon. On that date, he also led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit after leaving the McAllen Downtown bar district.

In 2022, Guerra was charged with two counts of deadly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Hidalgo County records.

He was released on March 24, 2022, the same day as his offense in 2023.

Guerra’s bond on the new charge is set at $10,000.