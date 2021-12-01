Deer season underway, hunters experience ammunition shortages

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While hunters try to enjoy deer hunting season, gun stores are going through a supply shortage in ammunition. However, one avid hunter said he is trying not to let it get in the way of his pursuits this season.

Augustus McGarraugh, owner of Capt. Gus’s Saltwater Adventures has been hunting with his family since he was 6 years old. He said being out in the elements is second nature.

“My grandpa was a hunter and a farmer, my dad was a hunter so it’s in my heritage,” said McGarraugh.

Over the years he’s bought many hunting supplies for deer season but now some supplies are harder to come by.

“The biggest thing I’ve noticed is the ammunition and it’s not so much the ammo itself, it’s the components to the ammo,” said McGarraugh.

As the shortage impacts hunting season, the owner of Lone Star Gun LLC Armas De Guerra, Brian Guerra said some of their deliveries have stopped.

“It has been very difficult so much so that we are not even looking at stocking ammo for the most part,” said Guerra.

He adds there are multiple reasons for the ammo shortage.

“The shortages are not just because it’s in high demand, it’s because the supplies that are used to make the ammo are in short supply,” said Guerra.

This has led to Guerra limiting bulks of ammo to 2 boxes per person but he does have options for additional supply if needed.

“Us in the industry, here in the valley, we all know each other, they’ll call, we will call each other and say hey by the way I have ammo if you have customers so we will spread the love out,” said Guerra.

Despite the shortage, the passion for hunting is continuing this season.

“Hunting and fishing is actually my business and being an outdoor activity is one of the things that people could really go and do so I actually had a better year last year and this year is turning out well,” said McGarraugh.