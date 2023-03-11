Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department says they are investigating a decomposing body that was found on Saturday morning.

The body was found at 7:15 a.m. today at the 3200 block of Turquoise Street, a news release from city officials states.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a body of a man in a state of decomposition.

“Edinburg PD Criminal Investigators are on the scene and are actively working the case,” the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700, or the Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-TIPS (8477).