HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The man killed in the Wednesday morning shooting in Monte Alto has been identified; the homeowner received drug-related charges.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified Rodrigo Arjona, 29, as the man killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting at the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto.

According to a County press release, the homeowner, now identified as 33-year-old Jose Lara, called 911 and said that he had shot Arjona after he had displayed a knife.

When deputies arrived at the location they discovered Arjona’s deceased body inside the home.

Lara was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and issued a $50,000 bond.