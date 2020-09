Update: This story has been updated to include new details obtained from officials.

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — The Rio Grande City Police Department is investigating after finding a dead man.

Officials identified the man as 47-year-old Mauricio Zuniga Gamboa.

Police responded to a body found on South Trophy Street on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

No more information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.