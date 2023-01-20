MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DECA students of the Rio Grande Valley hosted a career development conference with Catholic Charities of the RGV on Thursday.

The international organization, whose mission is to build future business leaders, holds a yearly district-wide community service event.

This year the group collected hygiene products that will be placed in care packages for immigrants across the Rio Grande Valley.

“DECA is a competitive event but we do work with charities such as Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley,” said Roberta Torres, District 1 President. “Because we do a lot of community service, that’s a core value of DECA, and that is why we didn’t work with a charity this year.”

Over 30 schools competed for a spot at the state convention in Dallas, and for an opportunity to advance and compete at the international level in Orlando, Florida in April.