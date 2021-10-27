Debut for Holiday Surf Series set for Oct. 30

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gulf Guardians present its inaugural Holiday Surf Series on South Padre Island.

Starting on Oct. 30, the first of the series, Ohana-Ween will be at the Coco Beach Hotel at 1 p.m.

Each competitor must dress in costume and only catch one wave to be judged for individual divisions, Ohana Teams, or special divisions such as best costume or best trick-or-treat wave.

The Gulf Guardians news release said surﬁng lessons will be given from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. to ensure that everyone is best prepared for the event.

Individual divisions will be judged on creativity on wave, surﬁng style, maneuverability, and wave height.

The Holiday Surf Series is a 3-contest series focused on fun, community engagement, and giving back. Each contest is themed around the fall holidays; Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Thanks-Groovin’ is scheduled for Nov. 30 and The Salty Santa for Dec. 18. Times are yet to be determined.

