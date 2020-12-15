Debt collectors will be able to look for you on social media platforms in 2021

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The year 2020 has seen historic job losses and an economic downturn, leaving millions of people in debt. In 2021, debt collectors will be allowed to contact consumers through social media.

Next year, The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is expanding the ways in which debt collects can contact individuals.

Beginning in October of 2021, debt collector will be able to contact you through e-mail, social media, or through text messaging.

If a debt collector decides to use social media, they will not be able to contact you publicly.

“They are only allowed to contact you through the private messaging system of Facebook. They are going to have to require some opt out, and they still have to follow the federal and state regulations on debt collections.” Says Attorney Rick Barrera.

Barrera says this change does not allow collectors to contact your family and friends. If you don’t want to be found on social media, Barrera says you can change your privacy settings.

Debt collectors are not allowed to threaten or decieve you and they can’t contact you at unreasonable hours. If you do speak with someone, don’t assume or admit that the debt it yours, without reviewing the documentation.

If you disagree with something, telling them it’s in dispute will keep them from adding it to your credit report.

“If you tell them it’s in dispute, they they have to go through all the hurdles in order to verify it’s you, and verify it’s caluclated correctly.” Says Barrera

Barrera says if a debt collector contact you be suspicious, challenge everything, and don’t give out personal information right away. Don’t ever assume the collectors have the right information, and your best interest in mind.

Barrera adds knowing some of these laws could keep you from making yourself a target, for a court case.