Death penalty could be sought for Brownsville man accused of hiring ex-wife’s killers

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State of Texas attorneys plan to decide next week if they will seek the death penalty against a man accused of hiring people to kill his ex-wife.

Jose Arnoldo Rodriguez, 37, is facing a capital murder charge for his role in the death of his ex-wife, Adela Gonzalez Martinez, 39.

Gonzalez Martinez was found dead from a gunshot wound on Nov. 2, 2020.

Investigators issued arrest warrants for Rodriguez, Charly Carrillo Torres, 34, and Jonathan Martinez, 33, and charged them in the murder of Gonzalez Martinez.

According to court indictments on the three men, Rodriguez hired Carrillo Torres and Martinez to kill his ex-wife.

The indictment on Rodriguez also charges him with previously attempting to hire a man to murder Gonzalez Martinez in 2018.

Rodriguez, Carrillo Torres, and Martinez were all arrested on March 24. All three subsequently pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In October, the State of Texas declared it would not seek the death penalty for Martinez if he is convicted.

State attorneys plan to advise the court if they will seek the death penalty against Rodriguez on Monday, Nov. 15. This will be at a pre-trial hearing before the jury trial begins.

For Carrillo Torres, meanwhile, the state plans to set up a date to decide if they will seek the death penalty.