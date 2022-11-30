

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There are many families that Santa might not be able to reach this year, but there are ways you can help make everyone’s Christmas extra special this year.

USPS Operation Santa began in 1912. The mission is to help families in need celebrate Christmas with the magic of gifts through letter adopters.

Letters sent in by families are published for adopters to choose from to help fulfill a child’s Christmas dream. You must sign up and go through the process to be an adopter, and after that, you get to choose the letter that speaks to you the most.

“All of our adopters must go through a verification process. And so once they have received an email, they can proceed to go through the letters that are posted on the website and adopt those families and give them a little extra holiday cheer,” said USPS Public Information Officer Nikki Johnson.

To ensure Santa’s helpers get the letters, address them to 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. Things to remember are to make sure to include a return address as well as your full name, attach a first-class stamp, and make sure it is postmarked by Dec. 12.

“That they have a full name and if they have an apartment number, give street directions to make sure that your zip code information is correct. It’s very important for this to be successful, especially for adopters,” shared Johnson.