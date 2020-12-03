Brownsville dealership to give away vehicle to healthcare professional

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A dealership in Brownsville will be giving away a vehicle to health care professional.

Tipton Ford created the giveaway to express their gratitude to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Owner Jim Tipton shares the giveaway is personal as he spent time in the hospital fighting COVID-19. He now wants to makes sure those in the health profession feel appreciated.

“From the doctors to the nurses, to everybody that came into the room when I was there. They never lost their spirit, they never lost their attitude of taking care of me,” said Tipton.

The giveaway consists of a new 2020 Hyundai Tucson.

To enter the contest healthcare workers can be nominated on the dealership’s website, which asks for a name, contact information and why the health care worker being nominated deserves to be the winner.

The winner of the giveaway will be announced on December 23.

You can enter here.