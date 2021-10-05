Deadly auto-pedestrian crash under investigation in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead Monday night.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of North M Road.

When authorities arrived at the location, they found a woman lying on the ground and the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and rendered aid.

Officials identified the victim as Irma Samantha Rosales, 26, of Edinburg.

Rosales was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released, as the case remains under investigation.