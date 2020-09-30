Deadline to register to vote approaching, staff prepping for a busy election day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — After Tuesday’s presidential debate, many people are fired up and ready to cast their vote.

Before you head to the polls you should check and make sure you are registered to vote.

“People here need to be registered to vote 30 days before election day,” said Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza.

Other election workers throughout the Rio Grande Valley have been busy registering people.

“We’ve been trying to reach out to everyone. The high schools in particular because we know they’re just coming back to campus. We’ve been coordinating with the principles and social study teachers to make sure they get the information so they can register.” said Garza.

Staff are expecting this election season to be like no other.

“We already doubled our ballot by mail applications from any previous election that we already had,” he said.

Across the RGV, election departments are prepping for last minute voters looking to register. Hidalgo County extended their hours this week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and drive through services from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“More and more people are voting early each election cycle,” said Garza.

Cameron County was recently awarded a $1.8 million grant to help safety for election workers and early voting.

“Provide more staff at polling locations so we can make sure we have all the proper equipment that we need to process the ballot by mail that is expected to increase this election,” said Garza.

The deadline to make your voices heard is Monday, Oct. 5.

“It’s very easy to get registered. You do not need to bring any additional documentation. It’s helpful to have your driver’s license so you can put that number on there and also make sure you get your name on the application correct but we need to have it in by Oct. 5,” he said.

Garza said you can mail in your application or stop by the elections department.

He also adds that you can bring a copy of the sample ballot in when voting to speed of the time at the booth.

There are many issues on the ballot, click here to see a sample ballot.