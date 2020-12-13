Dead man and woman found in rural Hidalgo County, sheriff’s office investigating

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scene where two dead bodies were found.

On Sunday morning, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra revealed that deputies located two lifeless bodies near the area of FM 1925 and Landing Drive in rural Hidalgo County.

According to officials, deputies found one dead man and one dead woman at the scene. However, the identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating this incident.

