STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a man found dead in the Las Lomas area on October 21.

According to officials, Victor Luis Sanchez Perera, a Cuban native, was found on Wednesday October 21 at the cutoff of FM 755 and Las Lomas Subdivision.

Police state that Sanchez Perera died of dehydration. No signs of foul play were reported.

Authorities say the body had advanced decomposition when it was located.