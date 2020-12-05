Dead body found near Edinburg canal, HCSO investigating

by: Nathaniel Puente

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a scene where a dead body was found.

According to officials, HCSO deputies responded to Dillon and Curve Road near Edinburg in reference to a body found in a canal at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies located the body and classified the deceased person as an equivocal death. An equivocal death is one where the cause has yet to be determined.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

The identity of the deceased has not been made available.

