DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police are on the scene at the Dolphin Motel & RV Park in connection to an unconscious baby.

According to Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero, a 6-month-old was found unconscious. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

He said they received a call from one of the parents around 8:30 a.m. Friday saying they needed an ambulance.

“We’re looking at every point. A judge will order an autopsy. We are talking to the mom and dad as we speak,” said Guerrero.

The chief told ValleyCentral earlier that foul play is suspected. The mother and father were questioned by police. No arrests have been made.

This is an unfolding story, details will be made public as they come.