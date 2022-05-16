WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Drug Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

According to the DEA’s news release, Faustino Cruz-Munoz, AKA “Tino”, is wanted for Conspiracy & Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Members of the public can anonymously report tips about fugitives and other criminal activity on DEA.gov.

Should anyone be in imminent danger, call 911 or local police immediately.

WANTED: Faustino Cruz-Munoz

Label Description Race Hispanic Sex Male Height 5′ 7 Weight 175 Hair Color Black Eye Color Brown Year of Birth 1968 Last Known Address Reynosa, Tamaulipas NCIC #

W693314064 Jurisdiction Southern District of Texas

The public may also submit a tip to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) about wanted fugitives, or email the USMS tip line at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.