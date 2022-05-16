WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Drug Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

According to the DEA’s news release, Faustino Cruz-Munoz, AKA “Tino”, is wanted for Conspiracy & Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Members of the public can anonymously report tips about fugitives and other criminal activity on DEA.gov

Should anyone be in imminent danger, call 911 or local police immediately.

WANTED: Faustino Cruz-Munoz
LabelDescription
RaceHispanic
SexMale
Height5′ 7
Weight175
Hair ColorBlack
Eye ColorBrown
Year of Birth1968
Last Known AddressReynosa, Tamaulipas
NCIC #
W693314064
JurisdictionSouthern District of Texas

The public may also submit a tip to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) about wanted fugitives, or email the USMS tip line at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.