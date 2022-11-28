HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One pill can kill, that is the message the Drug Enforcement Administration is pushing.

Here at home one Valley mother is joining forces with the DEA to spread the word in school districts about fentanyl poisoning.

“After my son Ryan’s death, on April the fourth of this year, he died at the age of 19,” said Sandra Bagwell. “Once I found out with the toxicology results, that it was fentanyl poisoning, I was driven to spread awareness to our community. The community can help by educating themselves on what fentanyl is because this is so dangerous. This is a poison.”

Bagwell said her son bought Percocet in Progresso and did not know it was laced with fentanyl. Now she is working with the DEA and school districts to make sure this does not happen to another family.

“Every week we go into schools, and those schools include elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, and even our college campuses, we really want to ensure that we’re getting the message out there, and that we’re spreading the word on the dangers of fentanyl,” said Richard Sanchez, Assistant Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Drug Enforcement Administration even put out a public safety alert warning people that six out of 10 fake pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

“Throughout the US in this last year, over 107,000 people have died from an overdose or fentanyl-related poisoning,” said Sanchez.

Bagwell is also informing the community about Narcan nasal spray — it is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of suspected opioid overdoses and can help in the fight against fentanyl.

“This is about saving lives because kids should be learning from their mistakes,” Bagwell said.

Experts say fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.