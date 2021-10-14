DEA and local law enforcement host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a safe way to dispose of unused medications you may have at home.

Pharmacist Dr. Michael Muñiz said the drug take back events are important to keep medications out of the wrong hands.

He explained many people who overdose on medications are abusing drugs that are not prescribed to them. He said at one point overdoses were one of the biggest reasons for deaths in the county.

“Now any medication that you get from a pharmacy is considered a dangerous drug. If you’re not using those meds anymore, don’t hold on to them, just get rid of them. Some pharmacies have disposal boxes that you can go into their pharmacies and drop off your medications,” said Dr. Muñiz,

He said there are some medications you can dispose of at home in the trash or by flushing and the list can be found on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website but recommends dropping them off at a take back event for the safest disposal.

The Harlingen Police Department is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back event this month to safely dispose of medications.

“An opportunity like this is I know it’s a big thing for some because they have such a large collection of medication that was unused. It’s always best to have professionals destroy them. So this is that great opportunity for them to come in, turn them in, and we’ll dispose of the items properly.”

The Harlingen Police Department is collaborating with the DEA for a take back event scheduled for Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the food court entrance of the Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen.

National Prescription Drug Take Back events are scheduled throughout the country on Oct. 23.

For a list of those locations, you can visit the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s website.