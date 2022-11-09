McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley native Monica De La Cruz has become the first Latina and first Republican to win a congressional district in Hidalgo County.

De La Cruz says there are many goals she would like to accomplish while she is in Washington D.C.

In this historic race for U.S. Congressional District 15, De La Cruz says this was not just a win for Republicans, but also a win for South Texas.

The Valley native says she wants to fight for border security, small businesses, and make sure South Texas families are taken of.

“I’m excited about for what the future holds for TX-15,” De La Cruz said.

The U.S. Rep. says to get to this point took many years in the making.

When De La Cruz gets to D.C., one key issue she plans to focus on is helping border patrol agents and financial responsibility. De La Cruz says inflation has affected so many families especially those living in South Texas.

“The first thing that I plan to do when I get to D.C. is to reign in the wasteful government spending that the Biden policy agenda has had for Americans it’s devastated our American families,” De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz says there are many struggling in today’s economy and wants to address these issues in Washington because this will make a difference in so many lives including women who are the head of the households.

“Especially the single moms out there, working 2 or 3 jobs, to feed your children, I see you and I understand and I’m going to make sure that your voice is heard in Washington D.C.

Her opponent was Democratic nominee and Valley native Michelle Vallejo.

In her concession, Vallejo said the community isn’t done fighting.

“Together we have proven South Texas is ready to fight for South Texas,” Vallejo stated.